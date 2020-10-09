Cypress Capital Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.04.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.01 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $289.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

