Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $315.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,970.63 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Latest News

