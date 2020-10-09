Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $137.19 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

