CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,215,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,457 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

VRTX opened at $268.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $167.62 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

