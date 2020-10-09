CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 396,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.47.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $453.36 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.08 and a 200-day moving average of $417.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

