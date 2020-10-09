First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $82.39 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

