MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 5,700 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 227.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock worth $31,317,451. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of RP opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

