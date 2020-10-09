MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $333,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $190.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

