MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $333,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $190.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Conagra Brands Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Conagra Brands Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Emerson Electric Co. Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Emerson Electric Co. Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Cypress Capital Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co.
Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co.
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report