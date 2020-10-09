Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.74

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 6432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $411,082,572 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.