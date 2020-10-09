Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.74

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 6432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $411,082,572 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Conagra Brands Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Conagra Brands Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Emerson Electric Co. Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Emerson Electric Co. Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Cypress Capital Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co.
Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co.
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report