Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.