Old Port Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,370 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,211,000 after buying an additional 132,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,023,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

