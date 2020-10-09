3,366 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

