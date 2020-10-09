5,860 Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MRNA stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,352,103. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

