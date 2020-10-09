Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NYSE:ROK opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $241.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

