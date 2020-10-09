Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $54.09 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

