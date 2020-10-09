Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $135,581,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $3,092,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,562 shares of company stock worth $112,913,924 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.75 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

