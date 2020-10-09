Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,257 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 565,491 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 382,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 267,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.