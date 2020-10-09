Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,590 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 716,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

NYSE F opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

