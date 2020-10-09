Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 682 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

