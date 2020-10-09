Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $96.79 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

