Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,572 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

