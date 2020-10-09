First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,010,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX opened at $518.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.38 and a 200 day moving average of $471.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

