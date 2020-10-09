First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX opened at $518.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.38 and a 200 day moving average of $471.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

