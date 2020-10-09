Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

