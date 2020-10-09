Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 4.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1,624.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

