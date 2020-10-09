Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 4.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UJUL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1,624.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 36,429.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

UJUL opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

