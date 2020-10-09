The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of SMG opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,862. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

