KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

