Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTEC opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

