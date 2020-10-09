First Hawaiian Bank Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

DVA opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

