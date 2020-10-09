First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.