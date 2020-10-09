Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 484.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 196.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.