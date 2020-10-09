Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

FCX stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

