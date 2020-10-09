First Hawaiian Bank Sells 177 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $177.87 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.