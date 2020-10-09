First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,020 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

