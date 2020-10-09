Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

