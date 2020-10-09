First Hawaiian Bank Has $686,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

NYSE:HON opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

