First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,476 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

