First Hawaiian Bank Sells 88 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Humana by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $20,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.73.

NYSE:HUM opened at $427.32 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $434.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

