First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 832 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.