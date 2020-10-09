First Hawaiian Bank Has $738,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.