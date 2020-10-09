Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $340.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $342.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

