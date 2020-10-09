Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

SYF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

