First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,914,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 777,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.