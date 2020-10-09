Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Camden National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CAC opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

