Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $213,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

