Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

