Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,127.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.