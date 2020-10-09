State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Metlife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Metlife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE:MET opened at $39.85 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

