State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 33,398 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.